Have Manchester United Found Paul Pogba's Replacement In The 2-0 Win Over Chelsea?

With Manchester United securing a 2-0 win over Chelsea on February 17, Ed Woodward might have found Paul Pogba's replacement. The Red Devils produced another fine display in the absence of Pogba and the midfielder who proved to be a credible addition to the team was Bruno Fernandes.

Woodward finds Paul Pogba's replacement

The former Sporting Lisbon player, Fred, controlled the midfield along with Nemanja Matic, who himself is rediscovering his lost form with every game. The Portugal International created a lot of problems for the Blues during the match. One of Fernandes' crosses almost went in for a goal but Martial failed to convert.

Bruno Fernandes was the player who was driving the midfield forward and calling the shots on multiple instances. He also did not hold back in telling Aaron Wan-Bissaka to attack and go forward at times.

Bruno Fernandes' performance in United's 2-0 win was something the club, fans and critics were expecting from Paul Pogba since he signed from Juventus in the year 2016. The France international has failed to justify his price tag and has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Mino Raiola attempts to ease the situation

Amid frequent controversies surrounding Manchester United star Paul Pogba and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, agent Mino Raiola has now attempted to ease the situation. Raiola has clarified that he did not mean to disrespect the club or the manager.

Mino Raiola has claimed that his client Paul Pogba is open to negotiations with Man United for a contract extension. However, the agent had earlier hinted at Pogba’s departure from the club when he stated that Italy was Pogba’s second home.

Mino Raiola: "I thought my interview was very innocent when I said: 'maybe one day he [Pogba] will return [to Italy] because it is like a second home' but I didn't say he would come back next year or the year after. You never know if he will come back or not." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 18, 2020

Mino Raiola’s words clearly hinted at Pogba's possible return to Juventus. Pogba had joined Man United from the defending Serie A champions in 2016.

