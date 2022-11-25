World Cup Day 5 In Memes: Ronaldo's Penalty Divides Internet, Embolo Refuses To Celebrate

The Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 did not feature any major upsets after the second and third day witnessed results that took everyone by surprise. Argentina and Germany were stunned by Saudi Arabia and Japan respectively. The day started with Switzerland facing Cameroon in the first match, while Uruguay faced South Korea later in the evening. Portugal faced Ghana in the final match of the day. While there was no big upset on Day 5, the Uruguay vs South Korea match sparked off a meme fest due to a lack of shots on target. Cristiano Ronaldo's record goal during Portugal vs Ghana match also witnessed social media being flooded with memes. We take a look at some of the best memes from yesterday's matches.

#CristianoRonaldo keeps up with his reputation of Penaldo 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vx7Pmgpnrm — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 24, 2022

Todos después del Portugal vs Ghana. pic.twitter.com/IK1suimt7A — El Camarada De La Gorra 🧢 (@DiamondRuelas) November 24, 2022

Uruguay vs South Korea was like pic.twitter.com/06G3pIjSKT — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) November 24, 2022

Cameroon fans right now pic.twitter.com/tW9EDyhRIx — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 24, 2022

Highlights from Day 5 of Qatar 2022

The Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup match result was decided by Breel Embolo's goal which came in the second half. Embolo's goal came in the 48th minute as he hit a right-foot shot inside the box following Xherdan Shaqiri’s low pass. However, there was no jubilant celebration as the striker scored the winning goal against the country of his birth.

The second match of the day witnessed Uruguay take on South Korea. The match will be most remembered for the lack of shots on target from both teams. Uruguay came close through Diego Godin who rattled the post with his header in the first half. South Korea, too, had plenty of openings but couldn't find the back of the net.

Ronaldo's Portugal faced Ghana in the final match of the day. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led team won the contest by a thrilling 3-2 margin. Ronaldo etched his name on the scoresheet through a penalty in the 65th minute. The Portuguese forward became the first man to score goals in five different editions. Andre Ayew levelled the score for Ghana in the 73rd minute. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao scored in the 78th and 80th minutes off an assist from Bruno Fernandes to put Portugal 3-1 ahead with 10 minutes plus injury time to go.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch in the 88th minute, but within a minute of his exit, Ghana scored its second goal of the night. Osman Bukari, who came in as a substitute for Mohammed Kudus in the 77th minute of the game, reduced Ghana's deficit. It was a tense finish with Inaki Williams almost pulling off the equaliser but Portugal managed to hold on to the victory.