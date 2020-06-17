WTO Issues Report Confirming Saudi Arabia Promoting Illegal Broadcasting By BeoutQ

Saudi Arabia-led takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United is in troubled waters after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) published a report which confirmed that the country had helped breach international piracy laws. The international organsiation ruled that Saudi Arabia is behind the pirate TV network beoutQ that illegally broadcasts Premier League games in the country.

NUFC takeover in doubts

WTO issues panel report on Saudi Arabia’s protection of intellectual property rights #TradeDisputes https://t.co/ri0m6c4oCG pic.twitter.com/vTpzp6tOBd — WTO (@wto) June 16, 2020

The report, released on Tuesday concluded that the "non-application of criminal procedures and penalties to beoutQ does not have any relationship to Saudi Arabia's policy of ending or preventing any form of interaction with Qatari nationals." Therefore, the Saudi authorities' non-application of criminal procedures and penalties to beoutQ is so remote from, or unrelated to, the "emergency in international relations" as to make it implausible that Saudi Arabia implemented these measures for the protection of its "essential security interests". As a consequence, the panel concluded that the non-application of criminal procedures and penalties to beoutQ does not "meet a minimum requirement of plausibility in relation to the proffered essential security interests, i.e. that they are not implausible as measures protective of these interests."

During the dispute, Qatar challenged six different measures relating to beoutQ's piracy of beIN's proprietary content. Qatar claimed that these measures, in different combinations, violate multiple distinct obligations of the TRIPS Agreement relating to non-discrimination, the availability of IP rights in Saudi Arabia, and the availability of civil and criminal IP enforcement procedures.

FIFA, the apex footballing governing body issued a statement stating that it agreed with the report's "recommendations and demands that KSA takes the necessary steps in order that it conforms to its obligations under the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement with immediate effect in order to protect legitimate media rights partners, such as BeIN, and also football itself. The WTO panel’s recommendations are clear and piracy of football matches is an illegal activity and will not be tolerated on any level."

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is seeking clearance to take control of northeast English club Newcastle United from retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley as the majority owner. The proposed 300 million-pound ($370) takeover is due to be in partnership with the wealthy British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley.

FIFA acknowledges WTO panel report https://t.co/P3b9JHvPWi — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) June 16, 2020

Calls for Premier league to block the move have been increasing since the time the talks of the deal have gone public. Amnesty International has also written a letter to Premier League asking them to block the move or risk becoming a 'patsy'. Amnesty International UK director Kate Allen wrote, "So long as these questions remain unaddressed, the Premier League is putting itself at risk of becoming a patsy of those who want to use the glamour and prestige of Premier League football to cover up actions that are deeply immoral, in breach of international law and at odds with the values of the Premier League and the global footballing community."

In April, Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz had written to Premier League asking them to block Saudi Arabia from taking over the Magpies. Khashoggi, who was a resident of the U.S., had walked into Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, for an appointment to pick up documents that would allow him to marry Cengiz. He never walked out since he was allegedly murdered by agents of Saudi Arabia's government. Khashoggi's body has not been found yet.

(Image credits: nufc.co.uk)