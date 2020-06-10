Saudi-led Consortium Confident FA Won't Block £300m Newcastle Takeover Amid Piracy Claims

The Public Investment Fund led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman believes that the FA will not veto its Newcastle United takeover ahead of the Premier League restart. There has been quite some uncertainty over the Newcastle United takeover in recent weeks. Qatari sports company beIN Sports was the first to urge the Premier League not to approve the takeover, followed by a statement from Amnesty International pushing for the Premier League to stop short of sanctioning the takeover due to fears of 'sportswashing'.

Newcastle United takeover to proceed despite numerous allegations

There were reports suggesting the Saudi Crown Prince-led consortium might pull out of the Newcastle United takeover after uncertainty over the matter. However, these reports were vehemently dismissed this week. The consortium is reportedly confident of the deal going through despite various allegations of its role in piracy-related issues pertaining to the broadcast of the Premier League in the Middle East.

According to Sun Sport, the legal team of the Premier League has tabled a list of questions that the Saudi consortium needs to answer. The main question revolves around the alleged claim of their involvement in the illegal broadcast of the Premier League in the Middle East. This issue was first raised by Premier League broadcasters beIN Sports, who alleged that they suffered extreme losses due to the pirated network.

Newcastle United takeover: Focus on the geopolitical role of Saudi Crown Prince

Other questions include the Saudi Crown Prince's role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in its embassy in Turkey. The role of the Saudi Arabian government in the ongoing civil war in Yemen and whether there would be any conflict with Sheffield United, which is already owned by a member of the Saudi Royal family also need to be addressed by the consortium. Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley agreed to sell the club estimated at £300 million ($370 million) in April. The Saudi Public Investment Fund agreed to purchase an 80 percent stake, while the remaining 20 percent was to be equally distributed between British businesswoman Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

Newcastle United takeover: WTO confirms allegations

Recently, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) confirmed the involvement of the Saudi-owned pirated network for broadcasting Premier League games illegally in the Middle East. WTO's report will be published only by mid-June, but a report by The Guardian suggests that the ruling confirms the role of the Saudi Crown Prince-led Investment Fund. The Premier League has reportedly received the WTO report and has proceeded legally against the Newcastle takeover.

