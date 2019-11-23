WWE SmackDown: NXT And RAW Invade SmackDown Ahead Of Survivor Series; Watch Video

The battle for brand supremacy continued at SmackDown as Survivor Series is just a few days away. The blue brand kicked off the promotions of the upcoming PPV and it became the last show to display chaos between the three brands. After the fight between Roman Reigns (along with Shorty G and Mustafa Ali) and King Corbin (along with Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode), chaos ensued as the superstars of RAW roster led by captain Seth Rollins came to the ring. Rollins and Reigns started fighting in the ring. Soon after, the RAW roster started punishing the SmackDown players present in the ring.

Seeing their fellow superstars getting obliterated, the SmackDown roster led by Braun Strowman came to the ring and the two brands got into a brawl. When everyone thought that the brawl is over, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg led Team NXT to the ring. All the superstars from the three brands looked at each other and the war began. Keith Lee and The Monster Among Men began to fight just as the show went off air.

WWE Survivor Series: Live streaming, other details

After the split between the two brands and the abolishment of the 'Wild Card Rule', the upcoming Survivor Series is the only place where WWE can end its crossover storylines. WWE earlier dropped a commercial which revealed that NXT would be added to the mix for one of WWE's biggest PPVs of the year. According to WWE’s official website, the Survivor Series will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019, (November 25, 2019, in India) in the Allstate Arena Rosemont, Illinois. The show will start at 5:30 AM IST on Monday on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and SonyLIV besides the official WWE website itself.

