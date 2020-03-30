Neymar Jr, Jadon Sancho, Wingers Galore: Xavi Reveals Transfer Targets For Barcelona Job

Former Barcelona star Xavi has revealed the players he would sign if appointed as the club's manager. The former midfielder was touted as the ideal candidate to replace Ernesto Valverde earlier this year. The manager was sacked after Barcelona’s defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup and was subsequently replaced by Quique Setien.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Man United lead race to sign Dortmund winger ahead of Chelsea

Xavi wishes to return to Barcelona

While speaking to La Vanguardia, Xavi has claimed that he is ready to take over the reins at Barcelona amid the ongoing crisis at the club. However, the Spaniard also warned that he will not prefer to manage a toxic dressing room. He asserted that since he was now aware of his coaching skills, he would prefer re-joining Barcelona.

Xavi wants Jadon Sancho, Neymar Barcelona return

Uma salva de palmas a todos os profissionais da saúde 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 obrigado por arriscar suas vidas ❤️❤️❤️ #ficaemcasa #StayHome pic.twitter.com/FQe8FSwy0i — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 20, 2020

Xavi asserted that he sees himself in a project that starts from zero and where he is the main decision-maker pertaining to transfers. Xavi also claimed that he would rope in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar, who left Barcelona in 2017. Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho would also be a target claimed the World Cup winner.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: John Terry expects Dortmund winger to shine if Chelsea land him

Neymar Barcelona return on cards?

Neymar and Jadon Sancho have been linked with a move away from their respective clubs this season. While Neymar harbours a dream return to Barcelona, Jadon Sancho looks to mark his return to the Premier League, although not with his former club Manchester City.

Neymar was on the verge of a return to Barcelona last summer. However, PSG held back on the transfer and the Brazilian went on to stay at the club. However, Barcelona mainstay Lionel Messi has repeatedly stated that he wants the Brazilian back at Camp Nou.

Also Read | Neymar would have been at Real Madrid ages ago, if it was up to me: Roberto Carlos

Jadon Sancho linked with a move to Man United

Meanwhile, Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is linked with the likes of Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool. The 19-year-old has been vocal regarding his desire of playing in the Premier League next season. Man United remain the favourites to get their hands on the England international.

Also Read | Neymar posts pictures with friends amid coronavirus lockdown, receives flak from fans