Is Cristiano Ronaldo Underrated? The Portuguese Has More Assists Than Xavi And Iniesta

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been netting goals since the turn of the year for the defending Serie A champions. During his time at Real Madrid, the Portuguese International was the face of the 13-time European Champions. According to one such stat, the player has registered more assists in his career than the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Also Read | RECORD-BREAKER: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes fifth-highest scorer in football history

Xavi and Andres Iniesta formed a formidable midfield duo at Barcelona

Former Barcelona maestros Xavi and Andres Iniesta dominated LaLiga as well as Europe when they combined with Lionel Messi. The two midfielders were renowned for their play-making abilities, registering an enormous number of assists in their respective careers. Xavi recorded 212 assists in 859 games (playing for Barcelona and Al Sadd). He added a further 24 assists for Spain, taking his tally to 236.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan revealed; Juventus star eats six meals a day

Andres Iniesta has bagged 179 career assists

Andres Iniesta bagged 150 assists for the Catalan giants as well as Japanese side Vissel Kobe in 715 appearances. He also bagged 29 assists for the Spanish National team. This takes his tally to 179 career assists in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo has registered more assists than Andres Iniesta and Xavi

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo's career stats:



🏟 Games: 991

⚽ Goals: 718

🎯 Assists: 221



🇧🇷 Ronaldo's career stats:



🏟 Games: 616

⚽ Goals: 414

🎯 Assists: 149



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi's career stats:



🏟 Games: 846

⚽ Goals: 690

🎯 Assists: 282



The three best players of all time. 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/kd2ZhhC7kd — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 24, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo beats the likes of Xavi and Iniesta in terms of bagging assists in his career. Ronaldo has managed to assist 214 times for Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon. The Euro 2016 winner has also bagged 37 assists with his national team. This takes his final tally to 251 assists. However, Lionel Messi is way ahead in terms of assists, having registered an outrageous 298 assists so far in his career.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp insists every player except Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has to defend

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the fifth highest goalscorer in history

Cristiano Ronaldo has now netted 737 goals in 1028 games. This is two goals more than Germany legend Gerd Muller, who had scored 735 goals in his career. Ronaldo now occupies the fifth spot in the list of all-time goalscorers. Juventus have a four-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan in Serie A. They will next play against Napoli on Sunday, January 26, 2020 (January 27 according to IST).

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe reveals Zinedine Zidane was his first idol, then Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch