Lionel Messi Furious With Barcelona Despite Possible Return Of Club Legend Xavi: Report

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly furious with the club amid a string of frequent clashes with the hierarchy. The Barcelona captain took to Instagram a few days back to hit back at the club’s delay in announcing the pay-cut policy. On the other hand, there have been rumours linking club legend Xavi with a return to Camp Nou as the next manager.

Lionel Messi furious with Barcelona

There were reports suggesting that Barcelona players had denied the board’s offer to accept a pay cut to help them during the financial crisis. However, Lionel Messi, in a statement released on Instagram, clarified that the first-team players had agreed to a pay cut. The delay in the announcement was because they were looking for a formula to help Barcelona so that the club workers could receive their salary without any cut, said Messi.

Lionel Messi furious with Barcelona: Captain clashes with Eric Abidal

Earlier, Lionel Messi and Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal were involved in a war of words after the latter’s comments. Abidal, during an interview, claimed that certain players of the first-team squad were "too lazy" on the field. Messi lashed out at Abidal, asking him to mention the name of the players and not to generalise the entire squad.

Xavi Barcelona return on cards?

In a recent interview, former Barcelona star Xavi claimed that he was looking forward to returning to Barcelona. After the sacking of manager Ernesto Valverde, Xavi was reported to be the front-runner to replace Valverde. However, the club went on to appoint former Real Betis manager Quique Setien as the next manager.

Xavi Barcelona return: Club legend speaks on Camp Nou return

Xavi claimed that he will return to Barcelona soon, but he does not want to manage a toxic dressing room. He also hoped to rope in former Barcelona star Neymar Jr along with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as his ideal signings. Meanwhile, it is believed that the arrival of Xavi could mean that Messi might continue at the club as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with a departure from the club due to the ongoing tussle with the board.

