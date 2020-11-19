Real Madrid FEAR For Jovic's Health After COVID-19 Outbreak In Serbian National Team

Serbian striker Luka Jovic was in top form when he came up against Russia in the final group stage game of the UEFA Nations League. The 22-year-old rounded off the international break with three goals to his name, despite his struggles with Real Madrid since his move in 2019. As he returns to Spain ahead of a hectic club schedule, Real Madrid fear he could have contracted coronavirus after an outbreak in the Serbian national team.

Real Madrid fear Jovic COVID-19 contraction

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, at least three players including Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan Nikolic and Danko Lazovic, besides a physio, tested positive for the virus. Although Jovic hasn't tested positive yet, every player is being tested rigorously as per the international guidelines.

Real Madrid's concerns have grown with the Serbia national team's COVID-19 outbreak, with the club already grappling with the unavailability of some key players. Eden Hazard, Casemiro and Eder Militao are among the Real Madrid players with coronavirus, having tested positive just before the international break. Moreover, Luka Modric, Andriy Lunin and Martin Odegaard have been with their respective national teams. Players from those national sides have also contracted the virus.

Serbia vs Russia highlights: Jovic bags a brace to make it 3 goals with the national team

Jovic arrived in clutch form for Serbia in the international break despite being deprived of regular game time by Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane. Although Serbia were out of the race to seal a spot in the final four of the Nations League, the team did put out an impeccable display at home against Russia.

Nemanja Radonjic bagged the opener for Serbia in the 10th minute, with Jovic coming up with a brace in the first half. Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Mladenovic also netted one goal each to bring an end to their decent campaign in the Nations League.

Serbia vs Russia highlights: Jovic shines even as Real Madrid struggle continues

With the brace, Jovic has taken his goal tally to three strikes in the international break. Interestingly, his current international goal tally is more than what he has scored for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit. Since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, the Serbian international has scored just two goals, acting as the backup to Karim Benzema.

Image courtesy: Luka Jovic Instagram