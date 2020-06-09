Mohamed Salah Was Advised To Watch Lionel Messi Closely By Former Egypt Coach

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has come a long way since his failed stint at Chelsea. Having joined the Reds in 2017, Salah is now widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the game and has been a focal point of Liverpool's attack for the past three seasons. According to former Egypt coach Bob Bradley, Mohamed Salah's rapid rise can be attributed to him watching Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi closely and even trying to imitate the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Mohamed Salah was advised to imitate Lionel Messi

Currently the manager of MLS side LAFC, Bob Bradley took charge of Egypt between 2011 and 2013. During that time Mohamed Salah was an up and coming talent, playing for Al Mokawloon. Speaking to TV channel Sada El Balad, Bradley said, "Mohamed Salah improved a lot since I left the Egyptian national team. He is a great player.”

Bradley further revealed that during that time, his advice to the young Mohamed Salah was to watch "Lionel Messi closely." Bradley said Salah took his advice and significantly improved his game. The 62-year-old also tried to change Salah's position. The Egyptian, who played primarily as a winger, played centrally as a striker under the American coach. "He Is now one of the best players in the world,” Bob Bradley concluded.

Mohamed Salah's rise since leaving Chelsea has been monumental. After impressing on a loan spell at Fiorentina, Salah joined the Florence side permanently before heading to Serie A rivals AS Roma. After one fruitful season with Roma, Salah joined Liverpool in 2017. In three seasons with the Reds, Salah has scored 91 goals in just 144 appearances with 70 goals coming in the Premier League. The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner helped Liverpool win the Champions League last season and has been key in his side's quest to win the Premier League title this season.

With 82 points in 29 games, Liverpool need just six points to end their three-decade-long wait for the league title. The Merseyside giants will return to action on June 21 when they head to Goodison Park to face city rivals, Everton. Liverpool's game, like the rest of the games in the Premier League, will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

