Mason Greenwood Adds 'Manchester United' To His Instagram Bio After Rape Charges Dropped

Manchester United Mason Greenwood has once again gained headlines after January 2022 when he was accused on charges of rape and violence against her girlfriend Harriet Robson. The charges against Mason Greenwood have now been withdrawn and the English footballer has now made some changes to his Instagram bio. The Manchester United footballer has added Manchester United and Nike to his Instagram bio which he had removed earlier. The footballer has also deleted over hundred images from his Instagram account and has only left 9 images.

Greenwood last played for United in 2022

Mason Greenwood last played for United in January 2022 and has not played a match since then. Greenwood was booked for rape and sexual assault against her girlfriend Harriet Robson last year. Robson had shared the visuals of her bruises on her official Instagram handle in which we could clearly see blood spreading out from her nose. Robson also shared an audio clip of her's and Greenwood's fight. Robson later deleted her Instagram account but the visuals spread widely.

Greenwood was later suspended by Manchester United after the charges against him. Greenwood has had a long career with Manchester United and has been training with the English club since his childhood days. The footballer made his debut for United in 2019 and had been playing well for the club after that.

However it looks like the United management is still under confusion about what stance they should pick after the withdrawal of charges against Greenwood. After the match against Crystal Palace when United manager Erik ten Hag was asked regarding Greenwood, he said, “I can’t give a comment about the process. I can’t say anything about it. I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can’t add anything.”

However it looks like Greenwood would like to go back to United as he is open to play it doesn't look possible now. According to a source Greenwood is now looking for opportunities outside England as it won't be easy for the player to adjust in the country.

“He felt like the club didn’t stand by him. He said he would be happy to go and play in China as long as that meant he was getting paid well and was playing. His view may have softened over the last few months, but he was not happy at all", a source revealed.