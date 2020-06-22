Zinedine Zidane 'annoyed' with Talk Of Referees Favouring Real Madrid After Sociedad Win

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane stated this week that he is 'disappointed and annoyed' by questions about the referee's decisions following his side's 2-1 win in the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga clash on Sunday. The three points for Real Madrid meant that Los Blancos are now in pole position in the title race, level on 65 points with Barcelona, but with a superior head-to-head record over the Catalans. However, despite the positive result, Zinedine Zidane had to face a series of questions from the media that largely circled around the three controversial decisions in the game which favoured the visiting side at the Reale Arena.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane annoyed with talk about referee's decisions

A day before the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid clash, Zinedine Zidane was forced to defend his team from comments made by Barcelona mainstay Gerard Pique. Following Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Valencia, Pique claimed that referees usually favour the European giants as Rodrigo Moreno had an opening goal ruled out for Los Che. On Sunday, following the 2-1 win against Real Sociedad, Zinedine Zidane faced a number of fresh questions from the media as his side appeared to get the benefit of the doubt in three hugely controversial decisions.

⚪ Zinedine Zidane — Real Madrid:



"The pressure is the same as always. It's a good result but nothing has changed. There are 8 games left & we will fight until the end".



"Controversy? It bothers me that we talk about referees as if we didn't do well on the pitch."#LLL

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos scored the opening goal of the game from a penalty after a contentious foul on Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. Real Sociedad then had a strike from Adnan Januzaj ruled out for a positional offside against Mikel Merino causing plenty of drama. Karim Benzema's goal in the 70th minute then added to the controversy as after the Frenchman appeared to control the ball with the top of his arm but the goal was awarded following a VAR check.

In a virtual press conference after the game, Zinedine Zidane claimed that he was 'annoyed' and 'disappointed' with questions pertaining to the referee's decisions, with Zidane claiming that the people are portraying it as if his team did nothing on the pitch to earn the win. The 47-year-old then claimed that he cannot control what people want to say about how his team get the LaLiga results but the main objective is to win games and that's what his team ensured. In conclusion, Zinedine Zidane spoke about the game and even though his side have won all three of their games since the return of football, there is a long way to go until the season is complete.

LaLiga results: LaLiga standings

The LaLiga results on Matchday 30 came as a big boost for Real Madrid as Barcelona dropped two points in their 0-0 draw against third-placed Sevilla on Saturday. Thie 2-1 win against Real Sociedad allowed Real Madrid to climb to the top of the LaLiga standings due to their superior head-to-head record against Barcelona this season, despite being level on 65 points and having an inferior goal difference. Zinedine Zidane's men are now in control of the title race with eight matchdays remaining.

