Gareth Bale Open To Real Madrid Reunion Despite Public Conflict With Zidane, Claims Agent

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Gareth Bale returned to the Premier League last summer, although on a season-long loan. The Wales international struggled for game time at Real Madrid and often ended up in a conflict with manager Zinedine Zidane. With half a season now through, Bale is eager on returning to the Spanish capital despite his struggling relationship with the manager.

Bale Madrid return on cards? Agent reveals player's love for club

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett made these bold claims during an interview with Goal. The 71-year-old claimed that Bale still loves Madrid and he has had no problem with the club. He went on to describe the Bernabeu outfit as a wonderful club, insisting his client wouldn’t mind returning to the Spanish capital next summer.

Barnett insists Real Madrid are the ultimate decision-makers on Bale’s future at the Bernabeu. He went on to claim that Zidane should be asked if he deems the Wales international as an important aspect of his plans for the next season. Barnett’s claims come as a shocker citing the fact that Bale has had an exceptional relationship with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

Bale Tottenham stats as rumours of conflict with Mourinho ignite

Recent reports suggested that the two were not on good terms citing Mourinho’s lack of preference. Indeed, the 31-year-old has racked up just 16 appearances this season, with five goals to his credit, citing injury crisis apart from the Portuguese tactician’s selection policy. But Barnett rubbished off these claims completely.

Barnett said, "They have a good relationship, there is no problem. It’s journalists who create the problem, but there is no problem. We expected him to play more; things haven't gone that well, but the team haven’t gone (as) good as well."

Will Bale and Zidane reunite at Bernabeu?

Bale’s move to Spurs appeared beneficial for both the clubs initially. Real Madrid wanted to get him off their books citing his hefty paycheque, while Spurs succeeded in reuniting with their former superstar. Initial reports had suggested that the north Londoners could sign him on a permanent deal once his loan term ends.

But his permanent switch to Spurs looks highly unlikely as he struggles to live up to the hype under Mourinho. Moreover, Zidane would be the last person interested in bringing Bale back citing his injury crisis apart from the age factor.

