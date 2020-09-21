Who Is Marvin Park? All You Need To Know About Real Madrid's 20-year-old Debutant

Defending champions Real Madrid kicked off their LaLiga campaign with a 0-0 draw away to Real Sociedad. While the campaign did not start on a positive note for Los Blancos, it was a dream come true moment for young Marvin Park who made his debut from the bench. Here's a look at who is Marvin Park, Marvin Park's Real Madrid career and his position on the pitch.

Who is Marvin Park? Marvin position and stats

Marvin Park is predominantly a right-winger but also has the versatility and skills to be deployed as an attacking midfielder. The 20-year-old was one of the stars of the Real Madrid side that won the UEFA Youth League last season. Park scored four goals across all competitions while laying a further four assists for his teammates.

Who is Marvin Park? Football career before Real Madrid debut

According to Daily Mail, Marvin Park was born in Spain to a Nigerian father and South Korean mother and has spent most of his career in Spain. The 20-year-old started his career as a nine-year-old with Tranmere Rovers and spent three years in England before moving back to Spain. Before Marvin Park's Real Madrid career began in 2016, the youngster spent time at La Salle and Jonquet Penya Arrabal where he developed as a footballer.

Who is Marvin Park? Marvin Park Real Madrid debut

As Zinedine Zidane searched for a goal at Anoeta Stadium, he brought on Marvin Park for his Real Madrid debut. The 20-year-old was introduced in place of Rodrygo, who was hooked at the 70th-minute mark. Marvin Park's Real Madrid debut created a bit of stir, with the attacker chosen ahead of striker Luka Jovic, who was signed for €60 million last summer. Zidane stressed that decision was a tactical one, at a time when the Serbian international has been highly linked with a move away from the club.

Who is Marvin Park? What's next for the Real Madrid youngster?

With LaLiga fixtures coming in thick and fast for Real Madrid, Marvin Park will hope to make an impression if he gets another chance into the set-up. Los Blancos boast of a variety of options, but with many attackers out of form and struggling to get going, Park could feature sporadically in the line-up, especially during the cup games. The 20-year-old was unable to make much difference for his team on Sunday, but having gone through the grind for years in the youth set-up, it certainly is a moment to cherish for the youngster.

(Image Courtesy: Marvin Park Instagram)