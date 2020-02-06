Zinedine Zidane Has His Say On The Current Problems At Barcelona Amid Messi-Abidal Rift

Zinedine Zidane has always been Barcelona's opponent. He was their opponent during his playing days for Real Madrid and he is their opponent when he is managing the Los Blancos. However, his rivalry with Barcelona has never made him disrespect the club or question their standards. Zinedine Zidane expressed his views about the recent feud between Lionel Messi and Barcelona's director of football Eric Abidal. Things took a turn for the worst between Messi and Abidal after the director's recent comments on the sacking of Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona's manager.

Zinedine Zidane on Messi and Abidal's situation

Zinedine Zidane does not believe that Barcelona's performance will be affected by the rift between Messi and Abidal. When asked if Real Madrid can take advantage of the on-going situation in Barcelona during the El Clasico, Zidane replied by saying, "It's never like that, it's not about that. They're not going to be weak, they're a very competitive team. We're not thinking about that for one minute. They will compete with us until the end of the season. Good players are always good."

The problem between Messi and Abidal looks quite serious. There are reports that the Barcelona skipper can leave the club at the end of the season. Former Barca winger Francisco Jose 'Lobo' Carrasco also believes that Lionel Messi can leave his childhood club as he is not happy with the management. Lionel Messi has always been a loyal servant of Barcelona and everyone expects him to end his career at the Camp Nou. However, it does not take long for things to change in football and anything can happen.

Zinedine Zidane's presser before Real Madrid's Cop Del Rey clash against Real Sociedad

