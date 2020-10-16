Zlatan Ibrahimovic All Smiles After Returning To Training From COVID-19 Recovery

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on September 24, took to Twitter to confirm that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Following a period of self-isolation and treatment, the 39-year-old returned to training this week with AC Milan after recovering from the virus. The big Swede could go on to feature in the Milan derby this weekend.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's earning is more than four Serie A clubs: Incredible numbers revealed

AC Milan news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic trains ahead of derby

Ibrahimovic took to Twitter to share a photo from the training session that took place on Thursday ahead of the much-anticipated Milan derby. The Swedish striker was all smiles as he signalled to his fans that he was fit and ready to take to the field with the Rossoneri. His tweet was accompanied by a caption that read: "I see you."

I see you pic.twitter.com/UjueMKDden — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) October 15, 2020

With Ibrahimovic back to training with the first team, former Milan and Inter forward Christian Vieri believes that Ibrahimovic will come back stronger than ever after recovering from the virus. While confirming the novel coronavirus reports, Ibrahimovic had tweeted, "Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea."

Also Read | Juventus awarded 3-0 win over Napoli after Serie A rivals forfeited game over coronavirus

Christian Vieri expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to play over the weekend

Vieri, while speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, humorously claimed that Ibrahimovic would have broken a treadmill every day. A person who claims that COVID-19 had a bad idea to challenge him is very strong mentally, added the former Inter forward. He went on to jokingly claim that the striker will be back in action in the Milan derby with a cigarette in his mouth.

Ibrahimovic arrived at the club in January this year and scored 10 goals in 18 Serie A appearances. He guided his team to a sixth-place finish last term and claimed had he been at the club since the start of the season, they'd have won the league. This season, the Swedish icon has made a tremendous start with three goals already in two Serie A appearances.

Also Read | Sergio Aguero to Inter? Serie A giants want to sign Man City striker on a free transfer

AC Milan news: Derby scheduled for Saturday

Vieri believes that Ibrahimovic will score at least 20 goals this season. His experience equals no other player in the team and brings scintillating vision, quality and goals, Vieri asserted. He also brings about a qualitative change in the rest of the AC Milan squad. The Milan derby is scheduled to be played on Saturday.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo accused of breaking COVID-19 Italy protocols by Sports Minister

Image courtesy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twitter