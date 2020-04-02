Zlatan Ibrahimovic Wanted David Beckham-style Farewell In Front Of AC Milan Fans: Report

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to leave AC Milan at the end of his contract if reports are to be believed. Zlatan's stay at San Siro is set to be a short one after reports emerged that Zlatan has fallen out with the club's hierarchy and is actively pursuing a transfer in the summer. The former Swedish international joined AC Milan in January after a brief stint in the MLS with LA Galaxy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer: Ibrahmivoic wanted a David Beckham like farewell from Milan fans

According to Sempre Milan, Zlatan Ibrahmivoic dreamed of a David Beckham-like farewell from the AC Milan fans like the former England captain received during his time at PSG. With Zlatan's friend Zvonimir Boban sacked by the Serie A club and with Paolo Maldini soon to follow, Ibrahimovic has reflected upon his future and decided that he will not play for the AC Milan that he "no longer recognises".

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was David Beckham's teammate at PSG when the former Manchester United player announced the end of his playing career. Beckham received a field tour and a standing ovation from the fans and Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected a similar reception from AC Milan, a club he loves, but the current situation means there will be no exit show.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer: David Beckham's PSG farewell

Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan career

The Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer in January to AC Milan was his second stint at the Serie A club. The Swedish striker had first joined the club post a short spell at Barcelona in 2010-11, spending two years in Milan. Zlatan made 85 appearances in his time in Italy for AC Milan, scoring 56 goals. He later moved to Ligue1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain for a reported a transfer fee of €20 million. Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to San Siro in January on a six-month deal with AC Milan, and made 10 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring four goals.

