Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set To Leave AC Milan After Feud With Club's Hierarchy: Reports

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to leave the Italian giants this summer. Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan this January after a stint with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles Galaxy. The 38-year-old is reported to have developed differences with the board's hierarchy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer: Striker to leave AC Milan?

In this dramatic moment for Italy, we created a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals.I count on the generosity of my colleagues and of those who want to make even a small donation. Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! https://t.co/6o2cvUwEK6 pic.twitter.com/xhwECFFNTA — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 18, 2020

According to the latest Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer reports, the striker is unhappy with the decision of AC Milan to sack Chief Football officer Zvonimir Boban. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Boban played a pivotal role in the return of Ibrahimovic to AC Milan in January. Boban's sacking by club executive Ivan Gazidis has reportedly infuriated the striker.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer: Will Paulo Maldini be sacked?

The report also claims that Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels that Paulo Maldini could be next in line to be sacked by the club. Maldini, an AC Milan legend and current technical director at the club, has reportedly been at loggerheads with Ivan Gazidis. The major issue that has come out of the conflict pertains to the managerial position at the Serie A giants.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer:

It is reported that Ivan Gazidis had contacted Ralf Rangnick to take over the reins at AC Milan from next season. However, Boban and Maldini were left infuriated after the revelation that the duo was not consulted before approaching Rangnick for the managerial position. In the previous round of Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer rumours, it was reported that the striker has made up his mind to try his hands at management.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stats

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was signed by AC Milan in January for a six-month period. It was believed that his contract could be extended further. The player earlier played for the Serie A giants until 2012 when he secured a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). During his two-season stint with the club, the Zlatan Ibrahimovic stats for the club made for impressive reading. He netted 56 goals in 85 appearances across all competitions for AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic net worth

Zlatan Ibrahimovic net worth is valued at $90 million. The player is said to be the 14th richest football star in the world. He also pockets a reported $7.2 million from AC Milan, a significant amount for a veteran.

