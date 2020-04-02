Marcus Rashford Opens Up On Former Man United Duo Cristiano Ronaldo And Wayne Rooney

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has opened up on his thoughts of seeing former club stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney play together under Sir Alex Ferguson. Rashford is believed to be a huge fan of the former Man United duo which was confirmed by him recently as the striker recovers from a back injury.

Marcus Rashford lauds ex-Man United stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney

Read the latest on how @MarcusRashford is stepping up his recovery programme at home ⤵️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 30, 2020

Marcus Rashford was in Man United's youth academy when Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney were dominating the English top flight. Rashford claimed he used to idolise the duo. He also claimed that he used to watch the two play for Man United very closely from the sidelines. Rashford claimed that both Ronaldo and Rooney were full of energy when they played under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Marcus Rashford: Incredible to watch Cristiano Ronaldo-Wayne Rooney duo

Marcus Rashford said that it was an incredible experience to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney don the red shirt. He further asserted that the former Man United duo was an inspiration for the young generation of footballers. Rashford affirmed that he particularly idolised Cristiano Ronaldo for his achievements at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney dominated the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney formed a formidable partnership on the field for Sir Alex Ferguson. The duo together won the Premier League thrice in a row along with a Champions League title in 2008. While Ronaldo left the Red Devils in 2009 after agreeing to a world-record transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid, Rooney continued until 2017.

Premier League coronavirus update

In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter - our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives.🙏🏽❤️🌈 #stayhomesavelives pic.twitter.com/lVEBu5vbqW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 30, 2020

Marcus Rashford has been under self-quarantine after the outbreak of coronavirus in England. All league games were suspended until the end of April fearing the worsening Premier League coronavirus situation. On the other hand, all Premier League clubs are reportedly looking to ensure the current season is completed.

