Zlatan Ibrahimovic Has Had A Wider Impact Than Cristiano Ronaldo, Insists Ex-Juventus Boss

Since his move to Juventus in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed immense domestic success in Turin. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has clinched two Serie A titles, while also being crowned the Serie A Player of the Year in his debut season. But, former AC Milan and Juventus boss Alberto Zaccheroni believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had a wider impact since joining Milan in January than the Portuguese icon.

Also Read | Footballers who own private jets ft Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and more

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores winner in Milan derby

Ibrahimovic went on to reassert that he still has what it takes to play at the highest level when he netted the match-winner for AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina victory against Inter. Notably, the Swede has scored 11 goals in 20 appearances since his move to Serie A in the second half of the 2019-20 season.

This season, he has already bagged four goals in two games, both braces. Il Corriere della Sera even claimed that the former Manchester United striker is keen on extending his stay with Milan at least until June 2022. His current contract will see him ply his trade at San Siro until the end of the ongoing season.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo slammed in GOAT debate by Kyiv boss as he praises Messi's work ethic

Former Juventus boss delves into the Cristiano vs Ibrahimovic debate

Ibrahimovic's form has convinced the likes of Zaccheroni as well. The former Juventus and AC Milan boss believes that Ibrahimovic has had a wider impact on his club than Ronaldo, who has spent two seasons in Turin. Speaking to Il Giornale, Zaccheroni stated that he has had the pleasure of coaching some great players including Oliver Bierhoff and George Weah, but his only regret of not training Ibrahimovic still troubles him.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will pummel Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is eternal, says Alberto Zaccheroni

Zaccheroni describes Ibrahimovic as an 'eternal' personality, while also questioning why he hasn't won a Ballon d'Or yet. The Swede has shifted the balance in Italy more than Ronaldo, Zaccheroni has claimed. Many young players have grown in stature exponentially since the arrival of the former Major League Soccer (MLS) star, Zaccheroni added. Although Zaccheroni's opinions may or may not corroborate with the stats, it is undeniable that Ibrahimovic has reignited the Milano legacy.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo urges fans to ditch sweets and eat vegetables to fight COVID-19

Image courtesy: AC Milan Twitter, AP