Footballers Who Own Private Jets Ft Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar And More

The top footballers in the world have a tendency of enjoying the finer things in life with many owning fancy cars, expensive jewellery, and the most stylish clothes. However, there are some, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar who prefer to commute from one place to another in their own private jets. Here's a look at some footballers who own private jets and the worth of their set of wings.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru FC Sign Norwegian Striker Kristian Opseth And Spanish Defender Fran Gonzalez

Footballers who own private jets: Cristiano Ronaldo private jet the most expensive of them all?

Neymar private jet - Embraer Legacy 450

The world's most expensive footballer has a private jet that can cover up to 531 miles an hour. Neymar's private jet provides ample room for flyers and can have up to nine on board. The Embraer Legacy 450 can also cover 2,900 nautical miles in one go with the jet also boasting an infrared camera. Reports from The Sun claim that the PSG superstar spent around £10.8 million on his private jet.

ALSO READ: Bruno Fernandes' Reaction After Finding Out He Will Captain Man Utd Vs PSG Sparks Memefest

Paul Pogba private jet - Gulfstream G280

The World Cup-winning Frenchman does seem to enjoy a lavish lifestyle and his Gulfstream G280 only epitomises his class. Pogba's jet has plush white leather seats providing the ultimate comfort for up to 10 passengers along with a bed to rest on while travelling. Pogba's private jet can reach a speed of up to 559 miles per hour and travel 3,600 nautical miles in one go. Reports claim that the Man United midfielder splashed around £18 million on his Gulfstream G280.

ALSO READ: Jack Wilshere Seen Training At A Local Park As Midfielder Continues Search for A New Club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic private jet - Cessna Citation Longitude

The AC Milan striker prefers the larger things in life and with a 65-foot wingspan, his plane is one of the biggest among footballers who own private jets. Zlatan's Cessna Citation Longitude has comfortable leather seats allowing the 39-year-old to sit back and relax during his journeys. It can also reach a speed of 548 miles per hour and is spacious enough to accommodate 12 guests. Zlatan reportedly spent around £21 million on his Cessna Citation Longitude which was introduced for hire only in 2017.

ALSO READ: Gerard Pique Open to wage Cut In 2021 To Help Barcelona With Financial Restructuring

Lionel Messi private jet - Embraer Legacy 650

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi enjoys flying in the exquisite comfort of his Embraer Legacy 650. Messi's jet can accommodate up to 14 people and can reach a top speed of around 528 miles per hour. Barcelona's all-time top scorer reportedly spent around £25 million on his private jet.

Cristiano Ronaldo private jet - Gulfstream G650

Cristiano Ronaldo's Gulfstream G650 is reportedly the most-expensive plane owned by a footballer. The Juventus talisman has a jet that can carry up to 18 guests and it can reach speeds of up to 610 miles per hour. Ronaldo's jet can reportedly travel up to 7,000 nautical miles in one go and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent a whopping £28 million on the set of wings.

The above-mentioned figures have been sourced from various media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Cristiano, Leo Messi, Neymar Instagram