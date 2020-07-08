Zlatan Ibrahimovic Laughs At Cristiano Ronaldo's Failed Attempt To Put Him Off; WATCH

AC Milan defeated Juventus 4-2 this week in what was a major upset in the last round of Serie A fixtures. While Milan went into the game as underdogs, they came back from two goals behind to win the match. AC Milan scored four goals in the last 30 minutes, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic slotting Milan's first of the game. The unexpected victory puts Milan fifth in the Serie A table, while Juventus retain top spot despite the loss. The match had a number of interesting moments. However, the most interesting moment was, rather unsurprisingly, one involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Seria A news: AC Milan vs Juventus highlights

The AC Milan vs Juventus highlights reel is full of goals and interesting matchups. When Juventus took a 2-0 lead, with Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the goals, many thought the game was over. However, the AC Milan vs Juventus highlights reel shows the incredible comeback and determination of AC Milan. In the last 30 minutes, AC Milan scored four goals to win the game. The AC Milan vs Juventus highlights reel shows goals from Rebic, Rafael, Kessie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. While the win itself was monumental in Milan's push for Europe, the AC Milan vs Juventus highlights reel caught one particularly interesting moment in the game.

Serie A news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic mocks Cristiano Ronaldo after failed attempt to distract the striker

It was Ibrahimovic who started the Milan comeback with a penalty in the 62nd minute of the game. However before the Swede was getting ready to take the penalty, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was doing his best to distract Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen motivating Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, saying that he knows where Zlatan Ibrahimovic will slot it in repeatedly. Not paying much attention to Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments, Zlatan Ibrahimovic then steps up to take the penalty and calmly buries it into the net.

Moments after his successful penalty, Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned to look at Cristiano Ronaldo and laughed at the Juventus striker. Even Cristiano Ronaldo found the brilliant exchange between the two strikers funny, with the Portuguese international seen laughing after catching Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s reaction. Here’s a video of the amusing interaction between Cristiano Ronaldo and the AC Milan striker.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not done with his antics though. After the game, the legendary striker claimed that AC Milan would have been at top of the Serie A table and won the Scudetto had he been at the club since the start of the season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the club from LA Galaxy in January. The forward also jokingly said that he’s the president, the coach as well as a player of the club, despite only being paid a footballer’s salary.

Image Courtesy: YouTube/SerieA