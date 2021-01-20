Are Inter Milan Planning Historic Name, Logo And Branding Change Amid Financial Woes?

Serie A giants Inter Milan will reportedly have a controversial name change of the club to celebrate their 113th anniversary. The Italian club will reportedly undergo rebranding in March and will no longer be officially known as 'Football Club Internazionale Milano' but simply 'Inter Milano'. It is believed that the Nerazzurri are currently in the process of changing their club crest as well and the design idea comes after Juventus made waves when they opted to change their badge in 2017.

ALSO READ: Gary Neville Mocks Trump's Tenure, SLAMS Boris Johnson's UK Government For Similar Traits

According to reports, Inter Milan will soon undergo a dramatic branding change, with a name change to Inter Milano and a new club badge. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) January 19, 2021

Inter Milan name change: Serie A heavyweights to undergo controversial change in name, logo?

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, 'Inter Milano' will be a shortened version of the Serie A club's current full name 'Football Club Internazionale Milano' or simply Internazionale, as they have been widely known throughout their history. The report suggests that Inter's name change is designed to modernise the club as well as reflect a closer connection with Italy's capital. It is believed that Inter's aim is to emulate long-time rivals Juve and have a minimalistic but stylish logo to attract new global sponsors.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Chief Visits Juventus President Agnelli To Discuss About European Super League

From March #Inter will no longer be called "Internazionale" but will be referred to as "Inter Milano" with a new badge to boot which has gone down like a lead balloon with the tifosi. pic.twitter.com/PX64RVsJOd — Steve Mitchell (@barafundler) January 18, 2021

The new Inter Milan logo will reportedly comprise the letters 'I M' on the crest and star forward Romelu Lukaku is believed to have helped model the new look. The change of the club name and logo is planned for March 9 - exactly 113 years after the club came into existence. The original logo for Inter was created by the club's founder Giorgio Muggiani in 1908.

Reports from AS suggest that a change of image won't be the only switch at Inter as Evergrande are top of a list of among candidates to replace Pirelli as the club's main sponsors. Among other objectives is to find a new stadium - a multi-million euro project which club officials hope will be completed by 2024.

ALSO READ: Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Admits Club "Not Ready To Compete" After Leicester Loss

Reports from SunSport claim that Inter are in dire need of new investment after being heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial crisis has affected the players' wages and even Real Madrid, who are waiting to receive payments for the sale of Achraf Hakimi. Antonio Conte's side were knocked out of Europe earlier this season but remain in contention to win their first Serie A title in 11 years. Inter are currently three points behind league leaders AC Milan after 18 games.

ALSO READ: Dele Alli Keen On Completing Loan Move To PSG This Month After Spurs Exile Under Mourinho

Image Credits - AP