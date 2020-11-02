Last Updated:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Nets STUNNING Overhead Kick To Keep Milan Atop In Serie A; Fans React

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a stunning, acrobatic winning goal for the Rossoneri against Udinese on Sunday, leaving fans on social media in awe.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic once again proved that age is just a number after the 39-year-old scored a stunning bicycle kick in the Rossoneri's 2-1 win over Udinese at the Friuli Stadium on Sunday. Ibrahimovic's incredible late goal against Udinese helped AC Milan maintain their two-point lead at the summit of the Serie A table. Fans on social media were quick to react to Ibrahimovic's overhead kick, as some drew similarities between the Swede and 'Benjamin Button'. 

AC Milan vs Udinese: Late Ibrahimovic goal keeps Stefano Piolo's side at the top in Serie A standings 

Stefano Piolo's side got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Udinese on Sunday, following a draw against AS Roma last weekend. The Serie A leaders saw their four-game win streak come to an end against Roma in a frantic 3-3 draw but didn't take long to open the scoring against Udinese. Franck Kessie put the visitors in front after just 18 minutes with a superb finish after being teed up by Ibrahimovic. 

However, the hosts drew level just after the break thanks to Rodrigo De Paul's penalty. For long periods in the second half, it seemed as if Milan might have to settle for another point until Zlatan Ibrahimovic's stunning overhead kick in the 83rd minute. The 39-year-old didn't make the sweetest of contacts with the ball but it was enough to land in the back of the net and earn Milan all three points. 

Ibrahimovic's winner against Udinese helped Milan to their fifth win in six league games. It was also Zlatan's seventh goal in four league appearances this term, taking him to the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts. 

Fans react to Ibrahimovic overhead kick, refer to Zlatan as Benjamin Button

Fans on social media were quick to react to Ibrahimovic's acrobatic goal as one wrote, "Zlatan just scored with an overhead kick, he's 39" while another added, "What a goal that is! Zlatan has always been so consistent and to do what he is doing has to put him in debate for the GOAT". A third then compared Zlatan to 'Benjamin Button' and wrote, "Zlatan is like Benjamin Button, getting better as he gets older. Will forever score goals"

