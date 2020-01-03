Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Why He Chose The No. 21 Jersey For His Return To AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has completed his AC Milan homecoming. He has signed a six-month contract with his former club. The PSG-legend gave his first interview as a Milan player. He had only optimistic views about his return to Italy. Zlatan completed the formalities on December 2, 2020. He arrived in Milan for his medical at La Madonnina clinic. Ibrahimovic then visited Casa Milan to sign his contract. He then went to meet Stefano Piolo at Milanello. Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave his first interview with Milan TV in which he spilt some beans about his return to his so-called 'home'.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed that his oldest son selected the jersey No. 21 for his Milan return. Zlatan showed his son all the available numbers and his son went for the No. 21. The striker stated that his goal is to help the club and to improve the situation of the team. Zlatan expressed that he wants to do the best he can to help AC Milan reach their goals this season. Zlatan mentioned that he received a lot of messages when the news broke out about his arrival at San Siro.

An excerpt from Zlatan Ibrahimovic's interview with Milan TV

When asked about the memory which pops into his mind when he hears AC Milan, Zlatan answered by saying, “So many good memories, only positive things. Great club, great team and great San Siro.”

