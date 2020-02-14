Zlatan Ibrahimovic Slaps Agent Mino Raiola During AC Milan Vs Juventus

It is no secret that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and agent Mino Raiola enjoy a good relationship. The striker and the super agent have been associated since Zlatan’s Malmo days. Raiola was the mastermind behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to European football with AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mino Raiola's jovial relationship

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a stellar career and enjoyed many stints in top European clubs like Ajax, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain. The former Swedish international was prolific in front of goal for all his clubs. Mino Raiola played a crucial role in helping Ibrahimovic realise his potential. In a video posted by Goal.com, Zlatan Ibrahimovic can be seen playfully slapping Mino Raiola after walking into a tunnel.

AC Milan vs Juventus: Zlatan Ibrahimovic slaps Mino Raiola in the tunnel

The incident occurred during AC Milan’s clash against Juventus in the Coppa Italia. Zlatan Ibrahimovic playfully slapped his agent on the face before making his way to the dressing room.

"I'm in trouble!" 😩



Zlatan Ibrahimovic slaps Mino Raiola! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Cdk6kMxF6r — Goal (@goal) February 14, 2020

AC Milan vs Juventus: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss the second leg due to suspension

Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked in good touch against Juventus in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. He was unlucky to face fellow veteran Gianluigi Buffon in the sort of form he was. Zlatan will miss the second leg of the clash after picking up a yellow card. He would hope that his team can beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and make their way to the final. Zlatan returned to Serie A in January for his second stint with the club. He has already scored 3 goals in 7 games for the club. The Coppa Italia first leg ended 1-1 between AC Milan and Juventus. Both teams would look to push for a win in the second leg on 5th March.

