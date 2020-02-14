The Debate
Kylian Mbappe Offered Mammoth Contract By PSG To Squash Real Madrid Transfer Hopes: Report

Football News

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to offer star attacker Kylian Mbappe a mammoth contract to keep him from joining Real Madrid.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to offer star attacker Kylian Mbappe a mammoth contract to keep him from joining Real Madrid. According to multiple reports, PSG is preparing to offer Kylian Mbappe a mouth-watering salary of around €50 million a year after tax. This should see his salary rise to the level of the likes of superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe To Liverpool? PSG Superstar Calls The Premier League Leaders A 'machine'

Kylian Mbappe contract: A bumper offer from PSG

AS suggests that PSG do not want to let Kylian Mbappe leave before the 2022 Qatar World Cup. They will offer him a huge contract before he heads out for Euro 2020. 

Recently, French outlet L'Equipe leaked the salaries of players in Ligue 1. According to the list, Mbappe is the second-highest earner in the French top flight with €15 million per season. However, it is starkly below his PSG teammate Neymar, who reportedly makes around €35 million per season. 

Also Read | PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe Scores Hilarious Diego Maradona 'hand Of God' Goal

Kylian Mbappe's current deal reportedly ends in 2022. However, after his recent bust-up with manager Thomas Tuchel, it is believed that the 21-year-old is looking for a way out of the club. Reports in Spain suggest that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of Kylian Mbappe. Real chairman Florentino Perez has also earmarked Mbappe as his next Galactico signing. 

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Has Reportedly Refused To Apologise To PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel

Kylian Mbappe transfer: Real Madrid plot 2021 move

AS also reported that Real Madrid are plotting a similar strategy that they used to sign Eden Hazard. Real will look to sign Mbappe in the summer of 2021. At that time, Mbappe will have just a year left in his PSG contract, allowing Real to sign the Frenchman for a lower price.  

Kylian Mbappe will line-up with PSG on Saturday to take on Amiens in Ligue 1.

Also Read | PSG duo Kylian Mbappe And Thomas Tuchel Clash On The Sidelines After The Frenchman Gets Subbed Off

Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

