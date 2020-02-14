Cristiano Ronaldo To The Rescue Again As Late Penalty Secures 1-1 Draw Against AC Milan

Juventus once again needed magic from Cristiano Ronaldo to salvage a draw in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg match against Zlatan Ibrahimovic led AC Milan. With Juventus struggling to break down AC Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo took it upon himself to create a penalty opportunity and score in the dying minutes of the game.

Watch: AC Milan vs Juventus highlights

Both sides opted for a strong line-up for the Coppa Italia semi-final clash. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala started for the Old Lady while Zlatan Ibrahimovic spearheaded Milan's attack.

The Serie A leaders looked on course for a defeat at San Siro after Ante Rebic's goal in the 61st minute gave Milan an unexpected lead. Despite Theo Hernandez being sent-off just minutes after the opener, AC Milan defended resolutely to hold off Juventus.

AC Milan vs Juventus highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo penalty salvages a draw

As the game headed into stoppage time, Juventus were looking at a shock defeat. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, sprung to life to earn a penalty for his side. Ronaldo connected with his outrageous bicycle kick and it hit Davide Calabria's outstretched arm. The referee straightaway pointed to the spot. After a lengthy VAR intervention, the decision stood much to the dismay of the Milan players. It was indeed a very controversial call as Calabria was just yards away from Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scores for the 11th game in a row!



A contentious penalty for Juventus and CR7 punishes Milan in full.



A lifeline for Juve in stoppage time! pic.twitter.com/pqO7X174zF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot and sent a powerful strike down the middle to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma. Juventus drew level with minutes left on the clock.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rack up the numbers

35-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 35 goals in 35 games for club and country this season. Mind blowing 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OplZ0bpUZe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 13, 2020

Despite a below-par performance from the Serie A leaders, they escaped San Siro with a draw. The two sides will meet for the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg on March 5.

