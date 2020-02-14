The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Cristiano Ronaldo To The Rescue Again As Late Penalty Secures 1-1 Draw Against AC Milan

Football News

Juventus once again needed magic from Cristiano Ronaldo to salvage a draw in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg match against AC Milan.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus once again needed magic from Cristiano Ronaldo to salvage a draw in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg match against Zlatan Ibrahimovic led AC Milan. With Juventus struggling to break down AC Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo took it upon himself to create a penalty opportunity and score in the dying minutes of the game. 

Also Read | Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Workout With His Daughter In This Adorable Video

Watch: AC Milan vs Juventus highlights

Both sides opted for a strong line-up for the Coppa Italia semi-final clash. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala started for the Old Lady while Zlatan Ibrahimovic spearheaded Milan's attack. 

The Serie A leaders looked on course for a defeat at San Siro after Ante Rebic's goal in the 61st minute gave Milan an unexpected lead. Despite Theo Hernandez being sent-off just minutes after the opener, AC Milan defended resolutely to hold off Juventus. 

Also Read | Trent Alexander-Arnold Prefers Jordan Henderson Over Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

AC Milan vs Juventus highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo penalty salvages a draw

As the game headed into stoppage time, Juventus were looking at a shock defeat. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, sprung to life to earn a penalty for his side. Ronaldo connected with his outrageous bicycle kick and it hit Davide Calabria's outstretched arm. The referee straightaway pointed to the spot. After a lengthy VAR intervention, the decision stood much to the dismay of the Milan players. It was indeed a very controversial call as Calabria was just yards away from Ronaldo. 

Cristiano Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot and sent a powerful strike down the middle to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma. Juventus drew level with minutes left on the clock. 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's First Registration Card Picture When He Was 7 Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rack up the numbers

Despite a below-par performance from the Serie A leaders, they escaped San Siro with a draw. The two sides will meet for the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg on March 5. 

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Once Claimed That Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Wasn't As Good As Him

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE