Zlatan Ibrahimovic Almost Joined Championship Club Leeds United Before AC Milan: Report

Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoyed a successful spell in the MLS with LA Galaxy before ending his association with the Los Angeles-based franchise after spending a year in the MLS. The former Barcelona and Manchester United striker was in the hunt for a new challenge with rumours linking him to Napoli, Genoa and former employers AC Milan in the Serie A. However, Italian businessman and current Championship club Leeds United's owner Andrea Radrizzani revealed in a recent interview that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in contact with him during the January transfer window before eventually moving to AC Milan.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina shows worrying COVID-19 symptoms

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stars fundraiser in Italy to help out in the fight against coronavirus pandemic

In this dramatic moment for Italy, we created a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals.I count on the generosity of my colleagues and of those who want to make even a small donation. Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! https://t.co/6o2cvUwEK6 pic.twitter.com/xhwECFFNTA — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 18, 2020

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino claims Son would have left Spurs had he not played in the Asian Games

Zlatan to Leeds United? Leeds United owner was in contact with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani in January

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani: "I spoke with Zlatan Ibrahimovic more concretely. He could have given us that decisive push but he decided to go to AC Milan. He has been very honest and transparent with me." Just imagine Zlatan at Leeds pic.twitter.com/Wi3kJ6Z0BD — ROOTE SPORTS (@Rootesports) March 26, 2020

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to venture into management in June post AC Milan stint: Report

AC Milan's acquisition of Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a smart move which helped the Italian club improve their results before the Serie A was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, things would have turned out differently had Zlatan Ibrahimovic made the move to Leeds United in January. Leeds United are pushing hard for promotion to the Premier League after an agonising end to the Leeds United Premier League promotion push last season. The Leeds United owner further added that he was also in talks with PSG striker Edinson Cavani earlier this year.

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: AC Milan's Asmir Begovic talks about the scary situation in Italy

Leeds United target and PSG striker Edinson Cavani issues coronavirus plea

Edinson Cavani explains how we can all be heroes during the #coronavirus crisis 💬 pic.twitter.com/FYD1QkpAVp — Onefootball (@Onefootball) March 23, 2020

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets up fundraiser to counter coronavirus outbreak; watch video