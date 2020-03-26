The Debate
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Almost Joined Championship Club Leeds United Before AC Milan: Report

Football News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in contact with Championship Club Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in January before moving to former club AC Milan.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoyed a successful spell in the MLS with LA Galaxy before ending his association with the Los Angeles-based franchise after spending a year in the MLS. The former Barcelona and Manchester United striker was in the hunt for a new challenge with rumours linking him to Napoli, Genoa and former employers AC Milan in the Serie A. However, Italian businessman and current Championship club Leeds United's owner Andrea Radrizzani revealed in a recent interview that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in contact with him during the January transfer window before eventually moving to AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stars fundraiser in Italy to help out in the fight against coronavirus pandemic

Zlatan to Leeds United? Leeds United owner was in contact with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani in January

AC Milan's acquisition of Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a smart move which helped the Italian club improve their results before the Serie A was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, things would have turned out differently had Zlatan Ibrahimovic made the move to Leeds United in January. Leeds United are pushing hard for promotion to the Premier League after an agonising end to the Leeds United Premier League promotion push last season. The Leeds United owner further added that he was also in talks with PSG striker Edinson Cavani earlier this year.

Leeds United target and PSG striker Edinson Cavani issues coronavirus plea

First Published:
