Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sets Up Fundraiser To Counter Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch Video

Italy is one of the worst affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak in the world. Thousands have died in the European country with several more having tested positive for the virus. Under such circumstances, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come forward with an initiative to raise funds to counter the menace of the Italy coronavirus pandemic.

Serie A coronavirus: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fundraiser appeal amid Italy coronavirus situation

In this dramatic moment for Italy, we created a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals.I count on the generosity of my colleagues and of those who want to make even a small donation. Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! https://t.co/6o2cvUwEK6 pic.twitter.com/xhwECFFNTA — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 18, 2020

In a video posted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the AC Milan striker has appealed to people to come forward in the fight against the pandemic. He states that he has set up a fundraiser to help Humanitas Hospital amid the Italy coronavirus outbreak. The 38-year-old expects his colleagues to be generous and donate towards the noble cause. The former LA Galaxy striker has asked people to stand united to "kick coronavirus away".

Italy coronavirus: Fans react to Zlatan Ibrahimovic fundraiser appeal

You the MAN Zlatan 💪👏 let's all get together as One People, One Nation, One World and help wipe out this disease ✌️👌 — Badmammajama_81 (@Badmammajama8) March 18, 2020

Great Zlatan. Take care & best wishes for you & your family. — Xu Xiaoyang (@ArmstrongXu501) March 18, 2020

This is why we love Zlatan, what a guy ❤️ Stay strong 🇮🇹 — Ryan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🔰 (@BerbaSpin9) March 18, 2020

thanks my hero, we never walk alone, forza Italy — ケメ (@kememekemakrt) March 18, 2020

y’all had to wait till he comes forth to lead before you believe? We won’t fail Zlatan. 😭😭😭 — SO Afolarin. (@laolusavage) March 18, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic fundraiser: Italy coronavirus situation remains most affected

Italy is the second-most affected country after China in the world. Wednesday saw the death of 475 people in the country, the most deaths recorded in a single day across the world. Fearing the pandemic, all sporting events in Italy have been called off until April.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic fundraiser: Football players with coronavirus

Serie A games that were being played behind closed doors have been suspended until April 3. Other leagues have taken lessons from Italy, with the likes of the Premier League, LaLiga and Bundesliga, suspending all fixtures until next month.

Juventus FC have also been hit by the pandemic. Defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus last week. On Tuesday, Juventus released an official statement confirming that midfielder Blaise Matuidi also tested positive. The player has been in self-isolation at his home. The French international will be monitored, said the statement released by the club.

