Hockey India Office Shut For 14 Days After Two Employees Found COVID-19 Positive

Hockey India office has been shut for 14 days after two of its employees have been found COVID-19 positive after tests were conducted on 29 out of a total of 31 staffs.

The decision to shut the office was taken by Hockey India President Md Mustaque Ahmad after COVID-19 tests were conducted on all the staffs of the office on the advice of Indian Olympic Association President Narendra Batra.

"Hockey India President informed me that he has ordered the closure of its office for 14 days. In fact, Hockey India was advised by me to get COVID-19 tests done for all its staff - a total of 31 persons and the tests were done on 29th May 2020 and results came on 30th May," Batra informed Republic TV through a letter or written text adding that, "Out of 31 employees, 29 got their test done and the two who did not come, they will not be allowed to join their duty until their tests get done. Out of 29 tests done, 25 were found Negative while two tested positives and two tested inconclusive. The two Inconclusive are being re-tested again on Sunday at 11 00 am."

He further informed that: "Amongst those tested positive, one is from accounts and 2nd one is Jr field officer and amongst two inconclusive, one is a Joint Director and 2nd one is a despatch clerk. All 25 found Negative have gone into home quarantine for 14 days to work from home. The 2 found positive are also in strict home quarantine under medical monitoring. The 2 Inconclusive are also in-home quarantine under medical monitoring."

The IOA President urged other Federations and Associations to do the same "My request and advice to NOC SG, all NSF and all SOA is to please get the employees/staff members tested for COVID-19 without any further delay. This will help in giving confidence to us and all our stakeholders including our Athletes and Elite Athletes."

The IOA President has also imposed a self-quarantine after his father & four others from his house tested positive for the Pandemic.

