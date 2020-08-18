Last Updated:

Hockey India Provides Support Of ₹10,000 To 61 Core Probable Athletes To Resume Training

Hockey India announced Tuesday that it would be providing financial aid of ₹10,000 to each of the 61 core probable athletes to assist them to resume training.

Written By
Sujay Chakraborty
Hockey India

Hockey India announced Tuesday that it would be providing financial aid of ₹10,000 to each of the 61 core probable athletes currently not holding employment amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Hockey India Executive Board announced its immediate support for athletes which should provide the "basic financial relief" and assist them in resuming sporting activities. The 61 core probables include 30 junior women, 26 junior men, 4 senior women and 1 senior men's player.

Hockey India to support players with financial aid

Officiating President of Hockey India, Gyanendro Ningombam, said in the statement issued that the help from the association will help the athletes to resume training without adding any financial burden on their families. With sports slowly resuming in all parts of the country, the hierarchy has taken the decision to support its players, currently struggling with no employment opportunities amid the pandemic.

"The ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on athletes who don’t have jobs, for them to be able to continue sporting activities while their families face financial constraints will be difficult. Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future. We hope this assistance will help the players to soon resume sporting activities and give them the necessary confidence to focus their energies on excelling for the country," Ningombam said in the statement. 

The players to receive the ₹10,000 financial assistance from Hockey India:

Senior Men

  • Nilam Sanjeep Xess  

Senior Women

  • Rajwinder Kaur
  • Sharmila Devi
  • Bichu Devi Kharibam
  • Rashmita Minz 

Junior Men

  • Prashant Kumar Chauhan
  • Pawan
  • Sahil Kumar Nayak
  • Sanjay
  • Yashdeep Siwach
  • Nabin Kujur
  • Sharda Nand Tiwari
  • Moirangthem Dinachandra Singh
  • Vishnu Kant Singh
  • Ankit Pal
  • Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh
  • Gopi Kumar Sonkar
  • Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh
  • Gregory Xess
  • Akashdeep Singh Jr.
  • Surya N.M.
  • Uttam Singh
  • S. Karthi
  • Araijeet Singh Hundal
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Sukhman Singh
  • Sudeep Chirmako
  • Prabhjot Singh
  • Amandeep
  • Maninder Singh
  • Shivam Anand  

Junior Women

  • Rashanpreet Kaur
  • Khushboo
  • Simran Singh
  • Marina Lalramnghaki
  • Ishika Chaudhary
  • Jotika Kalsi
  • Sumita
  • Akshata Dhekale
  • Usha
  • Parneet Kaur
  • Baljeet Kaur
  • Preeti
  • Ajmina Kujur
  • Vaishnavi Phalke
  • Baljinder Kaur
  • Mumtaz Khan
  • Beauty Dungdung
  • Deepika
  • Lalrindiki
  • Jiwan Kishori Toppo
  • Rutuja Pisal
  • Sangita Kumari
  • Yogita Bora
  • Annu
  • F Ramengmawii
  • Kirandeep Kaur
  • Gurmail Kaur
  • Kavita Bagdi
  • Suman Devi Thoudam
  • Mahima Choudhary 

First Published:
