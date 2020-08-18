Hockey India Provides Support Of ₹10,000 To 61 Core Probable Athletes To Resume Training

Hockey India announced Tuesday that it would be providing financial aid of ₹10,000 to each of the 61 core probable athletes currently not holding employment amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Hockey India Executive Board announced its immediate support for athletes which should provide the "basic financial relief" and assist them in resuming sporting activities. The 61 core probables include 30 junior women, 26 junior men, 4 senior women and 1 senior men's player.

Hockey India to support players with financial aid

Officiating President of Hockey India, Gyanendro Ningombam, said in the statement issued that the help from the association will help the athletes to resume training without adding any financial burden on their families. With sports slowly resuming in all parts of the country, the hierarchy has taken the decision to support its players, currently struggling with no employment opportunities amid the pandemic.

"The ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on athletes who don’t have jobs, for them to be able to continue sporting activities while their families face financial constraints will be difficult. Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future. We hope this assistance will help the players to soon resume sporting activities and give them the necessary confidence to focus their energies on excelling for the country," Ningombam said in the statement.

The players to receive the ₹10,000 financial assistance from Hockey India:

Senior Men

Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Senior Women

Rajwinder Kaur

Sharmila Devi

Bichu Devi Kharibam

Rashmita Minz

Junior Men

Prashant Kumar Chauhan

Pawan

Sahil Kumar Nayak

Sanjay

Yashdeep Siwach

Nabin Kujur

Sharda Nand Tiwari

Moirangthem Dinachandra Singh

Vishnu Kant Singh

Ankit Pal

Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

Gopi Kumar Sonkar

Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh

Gregory Xess

Akashdeep Singh Jr.

Surya N.M.

Uttam Singh

S. Karthi

Araijeet Singh Hundal

Arshdeep Singh

Sukhman Singh

Sudeep Chirmako

Prabhjot Singh

Amandeep

Maninder Singh

Shivam Anand

Junior Women

Rashanpreet Kaur

Khushboo

Simran Singh

Marina Lalramnghaki

Ishika Chaudhary

Jotika Kalsi

Sumita

Akshata Dhekale

Usha

Parneet Kaur

Baljeet Kaur

Preeti

Ajmina Kujur

Vaishnavi Phalke

Baljinder Kaur

Mumtaz Khan

Beauty Dungdung

Deepika

Lalrindiki

Jiwan Kishori Toppo

Rutuja Pisal

Sangita Kumari

Yogita Bora

Annu

F Ramengmawii

Kirandeep Kaur

Gurmail Kaur

Kavita Bagdi

Suman Devi Thoudam

Mahima Choudhary

