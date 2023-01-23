Hockey World Cup 2023: What's Next For India In The Tournament After Shocking Loss To NZ?

The India men’s hockey team suffered a 4-5 loss on penalties to New Zealand in the cross-over match at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday. With the defeat, India’s dream of lifting the prestigious World Cup trophy at their home was shattered. However, the Harmanpreet Singh-led team’s campaign is yet to conclude as they will now play in the 9th to 16th place classification matches.

India is now set to lock horns against Japan in the 9th to 16th place classification match on January 26. Japan lost their crossover match by 1-7 to the no. 1 ranked team and defending champions Belgium on Sunday. The India vs Japan match is scheduled to be played at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela on January 26, from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

What’s next for India if they defeat Japan?

If India wins against Japan, they will face the winner of South Africa vs Malaysia match in the 9th to 12th place classification match. However, if India fail to defeat Japan, they will end up facing the winner of South Africa vs Malaysia match in the 13th to 16th place classification match. Know what is the format of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Format Explained

A total of 16 teams, divided into four groups of four teams each participated in the league stage of the tournament. At the end of the group stage, the top-placed teams from each group earned direct qualification for the Hockey World Cup quarterfinals. England finished as the table toppers in the Pool D standings with victories over Spain and Wales, alongside a goalless draw against India.

India finished second in their group and had to face New Zealand in the cross-over match. Meanwhile, the teams who returned with defeats in the crossover matches played in the 9th to 16th-placed crossovers, whereas the winners qualified for the quarterfinals. The winner of the 9th to 16th place crossover will then play the 9th-12th placed crossovers, while the losers will play for classification from places 13 to 16.

The winners of the quarterfinal matches will head into the semifinals, eyeing a spot in the summit clash of the tournament. The teams who fail to win the semifinals will head into the third-place playoff, fighting for the bronze medal. The Hockey World Cup 2023 final is scheduled to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on January 29.