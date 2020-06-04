IOA War: Anil Khanna Counter-attacks Hockey India; Asks It To Show Last 3 Years' Accounts

AITA life president and IOA Finance Committee chairman Anil Khanna has strongly responded to serious allegations levelled by Hockey India president Mustaque Ahmad and vice president Bholanath who had questioned him for "lack of transparency and accountability" and counter-attacked by asking them to furnish details of their last 3 years accounts.

In a letter written to them, a copy of which is accessed by Republic TV, Khanna writes, "Bholanathji had referred to me in an email dated 26th May. I had respectfully responded to him and I was quite convinced that he was writing at the behest of someone else. Today again, he has sent an email to Mr. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General IOA and in the same email, Bholanathji has made defamatory remarks about AITA, DLTA, AITA Trust and me personally. Mustaque Bhai, your act of posting within a few minutes today’s email of Bholanathji in the WhatsApp group, “IOA official”, strengthens my belief, that since you are also President of Hockey India and Mr. Bholanath is Vice President of Hockey India, you both are acting closely with a larger conspiracy behind the scenes."

'All statutory returns are also upto date'

Khanna goes on to clarify and then counter-attack, "Mustaque Bhai, both AITA and AITA Trust are charitable organizations. Their Income Tax returns are already filed after due audit upto 31.3.2019. All statutory returns are also upto date. I am given to understand that Hockey India is not a charitable organization and is being assessed as a commercial organization and is paying Income Tax. Is this true? Please let me have your kind advice on the benefits of being a commercial organization instead of being treated as a charitable organization. I shall be grateful if you will kindly let me have the accounts of Hockey India for the last 3 years along with Schedules. I’ll be happy to share the accounts of AITA Trust."

Finally, he punches them hard by saying, "In the meantime, I have to inform you, that I will not be able to respond to your emails during Covid 19. I’ll let AITA and DLTA and their Finance and legal department to deal with queries relating to them. I request you, as gentlemen, not to misuse the Social Media, in a manner to defame Institutions/individuals."

