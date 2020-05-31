WFI Secretary Resigns From IOA Committee; Raises Questions On Inflated Air Travel Bills

Weightlifting Federation of India Secretary General Sahdev Yadav has resigned as member of IOA Finance Committee in protest against the misbehaviour of Chairman Anil Khanna after he raised questions on inflated and extravagant bills of air travels by IOA members.

In a letter to IOA president Narendra Batra, a copy of which is accessed by Republic TV, WFI secretary said the primary reason for tendering resignation from the post of Member, Finance Committee was the objection raised by him with the Chairman of FinanceCommittee on the inflated bills of International travel of an Office Bearer of Indian Olympic Association in the last meeting attended by him.

"I have questioned and demanded clarification on the inflated and extravagant bills of air travel and why should Indian Olympic Association will bear the extravagant bills and cost of the air travel. This office-bearer misbehaved with me in front of President – Indian Olympic Association and Chairman – Finance Committee on raising the issue of extravagant bills of International air travel.

This personal rancour and antipathy towards me by this office bearer of Indian Olympic Association has left with no option but to resign from the post of Member – Finance Committee to maintain my self-respect."

He further said: "It was further learnt that this office bearer then paid the bills on his own and not through IOA which meant that the questions and queries raised by me is of right nature. If the travel bills had the right justification why should the office bearer himself paid the amount and not IOA? Accordingly, I did not want to bring disgrace of personal infighting and misbehaving of a seasoned office-bearer in public forum and tendered my resignation immediately thereafter."

