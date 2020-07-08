Sachin Tendulkar Inaugurates Plasma Donation Centre At Top Mumbai Hospital: Report

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar recently inaugurated a Plasma Donation Centre in Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital. As per a report by ANI, the legendary cricketer installed the centre on Wednesday, July 8 in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the country. In March earlier this year, Sachin Tendulkar also made a monetary donation to the Prime Ministers Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund) in a bid to tackle the pandemic.

Mumbai: Former cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar today inaugurated a plasma donation center at Seven Hills Hospital, for the treatment of #COVID19 patients. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/DFyB2ACvEG — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates plasma donation centre in Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar said that the Indian citizens are currently facing an “unprecedented challenge” to maintain their health amid the coronavirus pandemic. While praising the efforts of medical staff, police and the Indian government for “tirelessly” working towards effective healthcare of everyone affected by the contagious virus, the ‘Master Blaster’ also made an appeal to those who have recovered from it. Sachin Tendulkar urged the people who have recovered from coronavirus to come forward and donate their blood for plasma therapy in order to save the lives of others suffering from the disease.

Sachin Tendulkar donation to fight the global pandemic

Another Sachin Tendulkar donation during these tough times includes a payment of ₹50 lakh he made to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis across India in March. Out of his ₹50 lakh donation, he provided ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the Sachin Tendulkar donation amount (₹25 lakh) was allocated to the PM Cares Fund. Additionally, he also donated an undisclosed amount to financially help 4,000 underprivileged people through the Hi5 Youth Foundation amid the pandemic in May.

The government and doctors are the best judges on how to handle #COVID19.



Everyone should adhere to their treatment advice.@MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/zn0WzKwrJg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 26, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth is estimated to be ₹1286 crore (US$170 million). Some of his net worth amount comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crore by he signed the same with MRF in 2001.

