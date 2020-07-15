Sachin Tendulkar's Favourite Camerawoman Sara Captures Him Enjoying 'simpler Joys Of Life'

With Mumbai witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday, took to his Instagram handle to share a small video of him enjoying the rains. Tendulkar was captured by his favourite camerawoman and daughter Sara 'enjoying the simpler joys of life'.

Tendulkar wrote, "My favourite camerawoman 📸, @saratendulkar captured me enjoying the simpler joys of life! Raindrops always bring back my childhood memories. #mumbairains." [sic]

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecasted 'heavy rainfall' for Mumbai city and its suburbs for the next 18 hours, issuing an 'orange alert'. "Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during the next 18 hours," said IMD in their advisory. The city is also expected to experience a 3.28 metre High Tide at 7:02 PM on Wednesday.

"There is an influence of low-level cyclonic circulation over north Konkan in lower tropospheric levels and an East-west shear zone along 18° at middle tropospheric level, Konkan area is experiencing active monsoon conditions with the occurrence of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places in Mumbai during past 24-hours," the IMD added.

Mumbai has surpassed its monthly rain average of 840.7 mm in the first half of July, with a total of 849 mm rain in the month of July as of now. In the last 24 hours, Santacruz received 97 mm of rain. Heavy to very showers were reported over many other parts of Mumbai as well leading to waterlogging and traffic jams, in various parts of Andheri-East as well, Skymet reported.