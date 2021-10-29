Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK?

Afghanistan will be locking horns with an in-form Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been undefeated so far in this tournament. While the Men In Green are comfortably placed at the top of Group 2 as of now after victories over arch-rivals India and New Zealand, the Afghans won their opening contest after getting the better of Scotland by a mammoth 130 runs earlier this week. A win here can strengthen the Babar Azam-led side's chances of qualifying for the semis.

Ahead of the AFG vs PAK Super 12 match, here are the live streaming details of the contest and how it can be watched in India and the rest of the world.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to watch the match in India?

The passionate cricket fans in India can watch the game on Star Sports Network, which has the rights to telecast the tournament not just in the country but, also in nearby regions, including Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan. Star is the official media partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Meanwhile, online audiences in India will be able to access the live streaming of the contest on Disney+ Hotstar.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to watch the match in the UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch the AFG vs Pak game live on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). People in the UAE can also live stream all the World Cup games on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3:00 pm matches will start at 2:00 pm UAE time, while the 7:30 pm match will start at 6:00 pm UAE time.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to watch the match in the UK?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan match is being broadcast live across the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Network, which has purchased the rights to telecast the marquee event across the region. The matches will also be live-streamed for online audiences in the UK on the video-streaming platform NOW, a subsidiary of Sky Group. The 3:30 pm IST matches will start at 11:00 am in the UK. The 7:30 pm matches will begin at 3:00 pm in the UK.

Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup