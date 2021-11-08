'Coach Said India Missed Chahal': Chawla Wants To Know Why Chahar Hasn't Played In T20 WC

Team India came into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, with the spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Shahar, and Varun Chakravarthy on their side. As the 15-men Indian team for the tournament was announced, the most notable omission from the squad was Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal is one of the leading wrist-spinner of India, however, his exclusion from the squad left cricket enthusiasts wondering about the reason. Meanwhile, as India play their last league game on Monday against Namibia, Indian veteran wrist-spinner Piyush Chawla took to his official Koo account and expressed his thoughts on the spinners of India.

While talking about India vs Namibia match, Chawla said that he wants to see Rahul Chahar playing the match. He also added that he wants to know if the wrist-spinner wasn’t used in the previous matches due to bad bowling in the nets or wrist spin isn’t being used due to the last of trust from the team management. Chawla further mentioned in his post that the Indian bowling coach talking about Chahal’s absence has given rise to new speculations.

Piyush Chawla shares his thoughts on Koo-

'We can only play with the team that has been given to us,' says Bharat Arun

During the virtual press conference on Sunday ahead of India vs Namibia match, bowling coach Bharat Arun was questioned if the team is missing Yuzvendra Chahal in their World Cup campaign as he is known for being a world-class bowler. Replying to the question, Arun was quoted saying that Chahal's selection is for the selectors to decide and the team can only play with the team they have been handed over. In conclusion to his answer, the outgoing bowling coach said that he wouldn’t want to dwell on Chahal’s absence.

Meanwhile, as Chahal was omitted from the squad, Ashwin got a chance to play T20I cricket for the first since 2016. However, he played his first match of the tournament against Afghanistan after India had already lost their opening two games. In the two matches that Ashwin has played, he has dismissed three batters so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, mystery spinner Chakravarthy played only two games in the tournament and was replaced in the playing XI by Ashwin during the match against Afghanistan.

Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam/PTI