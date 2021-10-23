The 14th match of the ICC T20 World Cup will see defending champions West Indies lock horns against 2016 runners-up England at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday. While England will come into the game on the back of one win from their two warmup games, West Indies have lost both its pre-tournament matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan, respectively. West Indies have an edge over England when it comes to the head to head record as the Men in Maroon have won 11 out of the 18 T20I matches played between them. England have won just 7. However, England is slightly ahead of its Caribbean counterparts when it comes to the last five encounters as it has won 3 of those matches.

ENG vs WI: Predicted playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy.

ENG vs WI: Full squad

England T20 World Cup Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (vice-captain), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley.

West Indies T20 World Cup Squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Travelling Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC/Twitter