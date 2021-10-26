Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday, October 25, congratulated the country’s national cricket team for their victory against Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup. Months after his government fell to the Taliban, and Ghani fled Afghanistan, the cricket team of the war-torn nation kickstarted their T20 World Cup campaign in the Super 12 by claiming victory over Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

From the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ghani took to Twitter to congratulate the Afghanistan cricket team and said, “They brought a smile to the face of a great grief-stricken nation today and instilled new hopes in the hearts of all that this nation is alive and no one can hold it hostage!”

Ashraf Ghani said, “Congratulations to the great Afghan nation on the victory of our national cricket team heroes against Scotland in the World Twenty20!”

Meanwhile, following the victory of Afghanistan against Scotland, the sound of Afghanistan’s original national anthem struck the Sharjah Cricket Stadium showcasing strong feelings of nationalism across Afghan citizens on Monday. In a bid to reflect the message of ‘defiance against the terror tyrant Taliban,’ the players sang the former government’s national anthem, said ex-Vice President of the country, Amrullah Saleh. The participation of Afghanistan’s cricket team brought a sense of hope and relief to the people who are engulfed in uncertainty after the Taliban reconquered the nation in August.

I salute the courage of our cricket heroes & their dediction to our national values.They sang the national anthem & hoisted our national flag in a very clear act of definace to Pak backed Taliban terror tyrany. Talib regime has no voice of its own & has a PM with no CV and voice https://t.co/gN5MhWS4Hu — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) October 25, 2021

Taliban celebrates Afghanistan cricket team’s victory

Notably, even Taliban officials took to social media on Monday to congratulate the Afghanistan national cricket team. However, the response on the streets of the country’s capital Kabul was silent following the team's first major victory since the Taliban took control of the country. The extremist group has been critical of most forms of entertainment except cricket. Taliban’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, "Congratulations to the team and wish them more success in the future.”

The highest-profile message came from Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban-led government’s acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also the head of Haqqani Network. Anas wrote, “Afghanistan won.”

Taliban’s representative-designate to the United Nations Suhail Shaheen also congratulated the Afghanistan cricket team and wrote on Twitter, “Well done boys!”

(Image: AP)