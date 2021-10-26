Last Updated:

Harsha Bhogle Raps Waqar Younis' Comments On Rizwan's Namaz In Ind Vs Pak T20 WC Clash

Harsha Bhogle condemned ex-Pakistan captain Waqar Younis for saying that watching Mohammad Rizwan recite Namaz in front of Hindus was best part of the match.

Kamal Joshi
Harsha Bhogle

Commentator Harsha Bhogle on Tuesday criticised former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis for saying that watching Mohammad Rizwan recite Namaz in front of Hindus was the best part of India- Pakistan match on Sunday. He called it one of the most disappointing things he had heard and expected that an apology will be issued for the same. Mohammad Rizwan offered Namaz during a drinks break when India was batting. 

Harsha Bhogle tweeted, "For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up the sport and to hear this is terrible."

He hoped that genuine sports lovers in Pakistan will be able to see the dangerous side of Waqar's statement. 

"You would think that cricketers, as ambassadors of our game, would be a little more responsible. I am sure there will be an apology on the way from Waqar. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide it by religion," Bhogle said.

Waqar Younis' reaction to Rizwan's Namaz

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis during a talk show on a Pakistani news channel said that Rizwan's Nawaz in front of Hindus was the best moment of the match for him. Waqar's comments drew falk from some Pakistanis as well.
 

India vs Pakistan T20 WC match

Pakistan won their first ever World Cup match against India. Virat Kohli and Co. scored 151/7 following early dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. Pakistan chased the score in 17.5 overs and comprehensively beat India by 10 wickets. After the match, skipper Kohli asserted that it is only the first match of the tournament and not the last.

