'Don't Watch Cricket': Harsha Bhogle Slams Trolls For Hatred Against Mohammed Shami

Team India speedster Mohammad Shami had to face vicious online abuse and hate after Pakistan defeated India on Sunday in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup match at Dubai International Stadium. After India suffered their first-ever defeat to Pakistan in a World Cup match, angry fans attacked Mohammed Shami on Instagram and started abusing him for his dismal performance against the arch-rivals.

Following the online hate, eminent personalities from various fields came together in support of the 31-year-old speedster and slammed the netizens for their slanderous comments.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle has penned down a strong statement for the people involved in abusing and spreading hate against Mohammed Shami. Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and stated, "Those who are talking non-sense about Mohammed Shami, I request you to not watch cricket and you all will not be missed as well."

Jo log Mohammad Shami ke baare mein ghatiya baaten kar rahe hain, unse meri ek hi vinanti hai. Aap cricket na dekhen. Aur aapki kami mehsoos bhi nahi hogi. #Shami #355WicketsforIndia. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 25, 2021

Soon, Team India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to his Twitter handle and expressed his solidarity with the speedster. Earlier, Virender Sehwag took expressed his support for Mohammed Shami and had slammed the netizens for targeting the speedster.

We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya 🇮🇳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 25, 2021

India vs Pakistan

Babar Azam & co. defeated Virat Kohli's side by 10 wickets in their Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Pakistan restricted India to 151/7 after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game. Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare.

Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters. Earlier, captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a half-century as India recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging total. Besides Kohli's 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant made 39 off 30 deliveries.

With the ball, Mohammed Shami gave away 43 runs in 3.5 overs. Apart from Shami, other bowlers too seemed ineffective as the dew factor crept in, which was not the case when Pakistan was bowling. Lanky left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31 in 4 overs) did the damage with the ball, and was adjudged the Player of the Match as he helped Pakistan restrict the mighty Indian batting line-up.

(Image: @TheRealPCB/Twitter/PTI)