KL Rahul Looking Forward To 'chew MS Dhoni's Brain' In Captaincy; 'Good Fun To Have Him'

Team India's star batter KL Rahul on Monday expressed his jubilation on MS Dhoni's appointment as a mentor for the T20 World Cup. KL Rahul who scored a fiery fifty during the warm-up match against England sealed his position as Team India's opener for the T20 World Cup tournament. Now, KL Rahul on Tuesday participated in the clubhouse session conducted by Red Bull and talked about MS Dhoni joining Team India as a mentor for the T20 World Cup.

KL Rahul expressed that the team always loved his presence in the dressing room as he brings a lot of calmness and he has always helped the players when he used to play cricket for India. "We loved having him in the dressing room when he was the captain, we loved the calmness. We have all looked up to him to help us out, to have him here is amazing."

Furthermore, KL Rahul, who is one of the potential contenders for the vice-captaincy of Team India after the T20 World Cup, also talked about learning captaincy from MS Dhoni. Virat Kohli had announced that he will step down from Team India's T20 captaincy after the World Cup. The PBKS skipper said, "This (presence of MS Dhoni) gives us a sense of calmness, I have enjoyed spending time with him in the first two to three days and it has been a lot of fun. Looking forward to chewing his brain about cricket, captaincy, and all things cricket."

KL Rahul hopes MS Dhoni plays IPL for more years

Amid speculations that IPL 2021 might have been the last tournament for MS Dhoni as a player, KL Rahul urged the 'Captain Cool' to continue playing as he can still give stiff competition to many players in terms of fitness.

"None of us are sure that IPL 2021 final was his last game. I do not think, I would love to see MS Dhoni play for a lot more years if he could. Yeah, it was great to see how CSK played in the tournament and they were the most deserving to win it,'' KL Rahul said.

"Obviously, MS Dhoni back with the team (mentor) feels amazing because we have played under him and we have looked towards him as a mentor even when he was our captain. I think Dhoni can give any of us stiff competition, he definitely is a guy who can hit the ball furthest, he is very strong and he is good between the wickets. He looks at the hitters. It is good fun to have him," added Rahul.

