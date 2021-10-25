Sachin Tendulkar 'stands Behind' Mohammed Shami; Pens Message For Trolls Spreading Hate

Legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday joined the voices to express his solidarity for Team India speedster Mohammed Shami after he was subjected to online abuse. Pakistan on Sunday registered their first-ever victory over Team India in the T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium. Mohammed Shami and other bowlers of Team India could not get any wicket as the condition for bowling became difficult after the dew factor crept in. Following that netizens took to Shami's Instagram post started abusing him by commenting on his pictures.

As a result, personalities from various sections came together in support of the 30-year-old speedster and condemned the online hatred and abuse against Shami. Sachin Tendulkar, too, took to his Twitter handle and wrote that he stands by Mohammed Shami and Team India as when you support the 'Men in Blue' you support every individual playing for it. Furthermore, Tendulkar opined that Mohammed Shami just had an off-day against Pakistan as any other sportsperson can have.

When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have.



I stand behind Shami & Team India. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2021

T20 WC: India vs Pakistan

Babar Azam & co defeated Virat Kohli's side by 10 wickets in their Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Pakistan restricted India to 151/7 after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game. Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare.

Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters. Earlier, captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a half-century as India recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging total. Besides Kohli's 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant made 39 off 30 deliveries.

With the ball, Mohammed Shami gave away 43 runs in 3.5 overs. Apart from Shami, other bowlers too seemed ineffective as the dew factor crept in, which was not the case when Pakistan was bowling. Lanky left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31 in 4 overs) did the damage with the ball and was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' as he helped Pakistan restrict the mighty Indian batting line-up.

(Image: AP/PTI)