T20 World Cup: Amitabh Bachchan Backs Team India's Performance Amid Qualification Woes

India's chances to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup have improved significantly after they defeated Scotland on Friday. However, India’s qualification still depends on Sunday’s New Zealand vs Afghanistan match. Ahead of the match, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has now lauded the Indian team at the World Cup and said that the team have had a great tournament.

Speaking only hours ahead of the match, Amitabh Bachchan reminded fellow citizens that team India put out their best performances in the T20 WC. Taking it to his official Twitter handle, the legendary actor listed records made by India in the tournament. “Irrespective of what the results of tomorrow's NZ v AFG game are in the T20 ICC World Cup .. remember this.. we have scored the highest total, till date, in the tournament; KL Rahul made the fastest 50; and we defeated the opposing team, in a record 6+ overs,” he tweeted.

India defeated Scotland on Friday night by chasing down the target of 86 runs in just 6.3 overs. Opener KL Rahul scored a half-century in just 18 balls to set a new record. Following the win, the Men In Blue jumped to the third spot in the points table dethroning Afghanistan. Having registered two wins from four matches and four points to their tally India's net run rate (NRR) now reads +1.619, a far cry from where they were placed after their first two games.

India vs Scotland: Can team India still reach semis of T20 World Cup?

After India vs Scotland match, it all comes down to the New Zealand vs Afghanistan contest at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday afternoon and the equation for the Kiwis is pretty simple- win and they will be through to the next round. A victory here for Kane Williamson & Co. will take them to the second spot in Group 2 and with eight points to their tally, they will join Pakistan in the semi-final race.

However, if Afghanistan manages to register a win, then all three teams i.e. Afghanistan, New Zealand, and India will be tied at six points each, and eventually, it will all come down to the net run rate and if the inaugural edition's champions beat Namibia in their final Super 12 game with a far superior NRR then they will be through to the next round.

Image: Twitter/ PTI