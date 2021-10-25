T20 World Cup: Fans Laud Mujeeb Ur Rahman's 'magical' Five-wicket Haul In AFG Vs SCO

Afghanistan on Monday registered a comprehensive victory over Scotland by 130 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and started their Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on a winning note. After making a mammoth total of 190 runs in 20 overs, Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan wreaked havoc and shared 9 wickets between them to bundle Kyle Coetzer & Co to 60 runs. However, the Man of the Match was Mujeeb Ur Rahman for taking a five-wicket haul (his best ever bowling figure in T20 international) against Scotland impressed fans on social media.

In fact, Mujeeb Ur Rahman in his single over took three wickets, however could not get a hattrick as the batter blocked the ball. Mujeeb Ur Rahman in his spell of 4 overs took 5 wickets and gave away only 20 runs. Courtesy of Mujeeb Ur Rahman's brilliant spell, Afghanistan registered its biggest win in terms of runs in T20 international. Also, Mujeeb ur Rahman's five-wicket haul vs Scotland became the best bowling figures for Afghanistan in T20 World Cup. Earlier, Mohammed Nabi had the best bowling figure (4/20) playing versus Hong Kong in 2016.

Relive Mujeeb Ur Rahman's outstanding spell

Fans laud Afghanistan & Mujeeb ur Rahman's five-wicket haul

Afghanistan vs Scotland

Coming back to the match, Afghanistan first posted a challenging 190 for four after opting to bat and then bundled out Scotland for just 60 run in 10.2 overs to pull off a huge win in Group 2. Scotland piled up 27 runs in the first three overs before Mujeeb scalped Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer and Calum MacLoed off successive balls.

Mujeeb didn't get his hat-trick but two balls later he trapped Richie Berrington to reduce Scotland to 28 for three after four overs. Wickets continued to tumble for Scotland as Matthew Cross and George Munsey (25) departed in the next two overs. The trend continued as Michael Leask, Chris Greaves and Mark Watt too failed to counter the guile of Rashid Khan (4/9) and Mujeeb. After Mujeeb, it was Rashid's turn to cause destruction as he polished off Scotland the tail to hand Afghanistan a big win. Now, Afghanistan will face Pakistan on October 29, while Scotland will lock horns with Namibia on October 28.

