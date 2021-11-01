T20 World Cup: Sehwag Takes A Dig At 'captain Serving Notice Period' & Kohli's Toss Record

New Zealand on Sunday registered a comprehensive victory and defeated India by 8 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. With this win, New Zeland pushed Team India to the brink of elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Now, former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag in his video shared on Facebook has slammed Team India for the disappointing batting display and also took a sly dig at skipper Virat Kohli over his performance and toss factor.

Doing the post-match analysis, Virender Sehwag said, "Just like Namibia played against Afghanistan, similarly, India played against New Zealand. Everything has a 50-50 probability at the start but Kohli's toss winning probability is a disappointing phase. There were two changes in the Indian team, one was Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishan Kishan in place of Suryakumar Yadav. The team changed but not India's fortune."

Team India skipper Virat Kohli lost the toss in the T20 World Cup 2021 second time in a row on Sunday. Kohli does not possess a great record when it comes to tossing and in the ongoing T20 World Cup toss has been a deciding factor in the majority of the matches.

Sehwag further outlined the 'pathetic' batting display of Team India against New Zealand and said, "Ishan Kishan got out early on 4 by Trent Boult. After this Rohit Sharma would have dismissed on the first ball but Adam Milne dropped his catch. I guess it was Adam Milne who performed best for Team India. Rahul and Rohit made a partnership of 24 runs and this was the highest partnership. So you can judge how pathetic India's performance was. Not a single batter was seen in the form. Due to Pandya and Jadeja, India somehow managed to score 110 runs."

'No one performs in notice period,' says Virender Sehwag

Sehwag further took a dig at Virat Kohli by saying that he is serving his notice period as the skipper of Team India and therefore he could not perform.

"Noone-performs in the notice period be it in the office or team. I am utterly disappointed with India's performance. because losing is something and losing without any fight is disappointing. Body language was not good at all and it didn't look like it was the team who dominated the world cup for a long time," said Sehwag.

Coming back to the T20 World Cup, Team India will now have to depend on the other results in order to qualify for the semi-final and also win their remaining three matches against Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland comprehensively.

(Image: AP/PTI)