T20 World Cup: VVS Laxman Pinpoints '2 Reasons' On What Went Wrong With 'favourites' India

New Zealand on Sunday defeated Team India by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium and put Virat Kohli & Co. on the brink of elimination of the T20 World Cup. Courtesy of the brilliant and disciplined bowling performance of the Black Caps, Team India's score in the first innings were choked to 110 in 20 Overs. Trent Boult took 3 wickets while 'Birthday Boy' Ish Sodhi took 2 wickets which restricted the 'Men in Blue' to a low total.

After the completion of India vs New Zealand match, Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman pointed out two reasons what led to the downfall of 'favourites' Team India. Speaking with the broadcasters on Star Sports, VVS Laxman pointed out that Team India's lack of confidence and not being in a clear mind when to attack cost India two defeats.

Expressing his shock, Laxman said, "I am shocked, not only the way they (India) were beaten but how comprehensively New Zealand and Pakistan beat them. This is not you see and expect from India's batting line-up. I am very very disappointing. I think the shot selection, the tentativeness of the footwork, not being sure when to attack and how to attack has cost them. Leading into this tournament they were favourites."

India vs New Zealand

Coming back to India vs New Zealand match, the Black Caps inflicted a crushing eight-wicket defeat on India at the cricket T20 World Cup on Sunday and put the tournament favorite on the brink of elimination. India’s batters flopped for the second time — after a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan — reaching only 110-7 after New Zealand chose to bowl. Daryl Mitchell (49) and captain Kane Williamson (33 not out) eased New Zealand to 111-2 in 14.3 overs in a lopsided Group 2 game. In terms of India's batting Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 26 runs was the highest run scored by any batter of the 'Men in Blue'. For New Zealand, Trent Boult took 3 wickets and gave away 20 runs in 4 overs, while Ish Sodhi took 2 priced wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for which he was chosen as the man of the match.

Now, Team India will take on Afghanistan on November 3 in Abu Dhabi. For Virat Kohli & Co to qualify for the semi-final, they have depended upon the results of others and have to win all their matches comprehensively.

(Image: AP/Twitter)