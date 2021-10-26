Last Updated:

Venkatesh Prasad Slams 'shameful Man' Waqar Younis For Communal Rant On T20 WC

Venkatesh Prasad took umbrage at former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis for his comments on Mohammad Rizwan reciting namaz in India vs Pakistan T20 WC match.

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Waqar Younis' communal rant after India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday is drawing major flak on social media. Several notable personalities have called out the former cricketer for his blatant communal comment, where he revealed that his favourite part of the India vs Pakistan spectacle was Rizwan offering Namaz on the field in front of Hindus.

After renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad had a blistering response to Waqar Younis' purposive comment.

Venkatesh Prasad on Waqar Younis' comment 

Taking to Twitter on October 26, the former medium-fast bowler called out Younis for demonstrating his 'Jihadi mindset' on Pakistan primetime television. He further called him 'Shameless' by writing, ''Hinduon ke beech me khade hoke namaaz padi, that was very very special for me" - Waqar . Takes jihadi mindset of another level to say this in a sport. What a shameful man.''

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan was seen reciting namaz during the India-Pakistan World Cup T20 game. The video of this has been shared several times on social media. Following the match, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis appeared on the ARY News channel, where he stated that watching the batsman offering prayers in the middle of the field in the midst of 'Hindus' was the 'most satisfying thing'. 

The comment turned heads as many believed it to be an attempt to drive communal tension between people. Responding to the same, commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed his disappointment and hoped that people would notice the 'dangerous side' of the statement.

He tweeted, ''For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up the sport and to hear this is terrible.''

